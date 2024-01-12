Kabul [Afghanistan], January 12 (ANI): US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul openly criticised the Taliban, denouncing them as "terrorists" who allegedly support various terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press is a news agency based in Afghanistan.

McCaul said this during a recent meeting focusing on US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan policy.

In his remarks, he drew attention to the Taliban's alleged support for various terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda.

He underscored the grim deterioration of conditions for Afghan women and girls following the US withdrawal, according to Khaama Press.

The recent actions of the Taliban have drawn widespread condemnation as they have escalated their restrictions on women in Afghanistan, detaining numerous women for dress code violations.

This crackdown has further triggered significant criticism and concern globally.

Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan women's affairs stressed that the US should not normalize its relations with the Taliban.

Her statement underscored the ongoing challenges and human rights issues faced by Afghan women in the wake of the Taliban's return to power, as reported by Khaama Press.

McCaul further emphasised that despite seeking removal from the terrorist list, the Taliban remain terrorists.

"The Taliban, despite seeking removal from the terrorist list, remain terrorists. Afghanistan is deteriorating daily. Contrary to what some in the administration may believe, there are no 'moderate' Taliban members," he said.

Expressing scepticism about the administration's approach to the Taliban, McCaul said, "It seems the administration thinks befriending the Taliban might influence their actions. However, the Taliban's behavior clearly shows they cannot be influenced. Today, Afghan women and girls are in a dire state, worse than at any point since the US withdrawal."

Additionally, he raised concerns over the Taliban's alleged involvement in the global arms trade, reported Khaama Press.

"The Taliban are funding, equipping, and providing safe haven to terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda. The $7 billion worth of military equipment left behind during the withdrawal is being sold by the Taliban, aiding terror groups and other American adversaries around the world," he said.

McCaul's comments highlight the ongoing concerns regarding the Taliban's activities and the challenges faced by Afghanistan post-US withdrawal. (ANI)

