Washington [US], May 9 (ANI): One person was injured in a shooting at Von Tobel Middle School in Las Vegas, US, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said on Monday (local time).

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating the Las Vegas shooting. The man who was struck by gunfire, has been taken to University Medical Center.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident is still active. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stated, "We are investigating a shooting at Von Tobel Middle School at 2436 N. Pecos Road. An adult was struck by gunfire and has been transported to UMC. This incident is still active, but there appears to be no further threat at this time. The suspect is still outstanding."

The shooting was reported at 12:38 pm on Monday (local time) in the 2400 block of N. Pecos Road, Fox5Vegas reported. In another tweet, Von Tobel Middle School stated, "The school has been cleared by law enforcement and there are no additional injuries at this time. All students are safe and accounted for. CCSDPD is coordinating a controlled release of students. The Suspect is still outstanding."

Earlier, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said that school would remain in a hard lockdown as the investigation was being carried out. It further said that there are road closures in the area and advised people to avoid the area.

Leonardo Amador, Principal in the letter sent to school families said, "The safety of our students is the number one priority at Von Tobel Middle School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community," Fox5Vegas reported. Amador had further said that the school was placed on hard lockdown due to a police investigation and students are safe in the classroom. (ANI)

