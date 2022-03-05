Islamabad, March 5: With the goal of expanding bilateral trade and investment in both goods and services, the Pakistan - US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement's (TIFA) inter-sessional meeting is scheduled during March 7-9 in Islamabad, according to media reports.

The last meeting of US-Pak TIFA had taken place on May 2, 2019, as per Islam Khabar.

Also Read | Russia Welcomes India’s Independent Foreign Policy, Its Influence in International Arena, Says Envoy Denis Alipov.

Pakistan looks up to TIFA with the US as an opportunity not only to refresh its ties with the US since the Joe Biden government has assumed power but also as part of its efforts to boost post-COVID-29 economic recovery.

According to Islam Khabar, Islamabad is making efforts to extract the maximum benefits from TIFA as it struggles hard to buoy up its economic growth and employment for the last few years.

Also Read | Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba Urges European Nations to Close All Their Ports for Russian Ships.

Although Pakistan signed TIFA with the US in 2003, it could not utilize it up to optimum potential due to Pak policy rigidities and differences with the US on several issues, according to Islam Khabar.

The goal of the TIFA meetings is to expand bilateral trade and investment in both goods and services. The last meeting of US - Pak TIFA had taken place on May 2, 2019.

Islamabad, as pointed out by National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf in a blue print submitted to his American Counterpart Jake Sullivan on May 26, 2021, is seeking a "paradigm shift" in bilateral ties with the US which would not only be based on security and defence cooperation, but also would focuson economy and trade, Islam Khabar reported.

This could be seen in the context that former US President Donald Trump had suspended all security assistance to Pakistan in January 2018, arguing that he was not satisfied with Islamabad's cooperation and role in the fight against terrorism.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)