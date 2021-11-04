Washington, November 4: US President Joe Biden on Thursday extended greetings to people celebrating the festivals of Diwali all around the world. "May the light of Diwali remind us that from the darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope," Biden said in a tweet.

"To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world --from the People's House to yours, Happy Diwali," the tweet added.

US President Joe Biden's Tweet

May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali. pic.twitter.com/1ubBePGB4f — President Biden (@POTUS) November 4, 2021

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India. Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

