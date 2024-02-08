Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday afternoon met at the President's Residence in Jerusalem with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting Israel and the region.

The meeting was their sixth since the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israel on October 7.

President Herzog thanked Blinken and the Biden Administration for their support saying, "President Biden has been a longstanding friend of the State of Israel, he cares for its security, and is following in the footsteps of giants such as President Harry Truman, in understanding that the bond between Israel and the United States serves both nations and serves the national interests of the United States of America. And I'm very grateful and honoured to repeat our gratitude again."

Herzog went on to describe the current situation faced by Israelis held hostage in Gaza as "dire" and that, "clearly Hamas is violating every rule of human behaviour in this respect."

"We do not have a war with the citizens of Gaza, added Herzog. "We have a war with Hamas."

Herzog also said that he hopes there is a "ray of hope" there will be normalization of ties between Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Secretly Blinken responded that he "very much" appreciates Israel's emphasis on the "imperative of protecting civilians and providing humanitarian assistance to those in need" in Gaza.

On the Arab world, Blinken said that from his visits to various countries he believes there is "a very positive, powerful future that is possible, that genuinely integrates Israel into the region and addresses its most profound security needs to be able to live in peace and genuine security. (ANI/TPS)

