Second time in a week, US shoots down 2 Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles (Photo Credits: X/@CENTCOM)

Washington, DC [US], December 31 (ANI): For the second time in a week, the US on Sunday shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles in response to a Houthi attack on a merchant vessel, the US Central Command stated.

The US military shot down two missiles on Sunday morning, the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU reported, adding that the vessel was struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea.

"USS GRAVELY shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles while responding to Houthi attack on merchant vessel. Today at approximately 8:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU reported that they were struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea," the 7US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in a post shared on X.

The USS Laboon, a guided-missile destroyer, and F-18 fighter jets from the Eisenhower carrier strike group are in the southern Red Sea as part of a US-led coalition meant to protect shipping lanes from attack by the Houthis in the key Bab el-Mandeb strait, according to The Times of Israel.

The report noted that this was the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19.

In response, the USS GRAVELY shot down the two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen directed at their merchant vessels, the report stated.

"While responding, the USS GRAVELY shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the ships. This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19," the CENTCOM posted.

The US military informed that the vessel was seaworthy and no one was injured in the shooting down incident.

"The Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship requested assistance, and the USS GRAVELY (DDG 107) and USS LABOON (DDG 58) responded to the ship. The vessel is reportedly seaworthy and there are no reported injuries," the CENTCOM posted.

This marked the second time that the US shot down Houthi anti-ship missiles in a week, according to the report.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the US shot down twelve attack drones and five missiles, which it claimed were launched by the Iran-backed Houthis.

There was no damage to ships in the area or injuries reported, the US Central Command stated. (ANI)

