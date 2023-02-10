Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): The undivided Congress passed a resolution condemning China for its spy balloon and the "violation of United States sovereignty," Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the US publication, as the spy balloon saga had gripped Washington since late last week, Congress sought for more information about this.

The resolution passed with no objection with 419-0.

The resolution was presented by Republican Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and was the result of negotiations within the Republican caucus over how best to respond to the spy balloon and how to craft a bill that could bring Democrats on board.

The vote was held after the US administration gave more insight information about the balloon. A senior State Department official, on Thursday, said that the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by the US military over the Atlantic Ocean was capable of "conducting signals intelligence collection operations," according to CNN.

The official further said that the Chinese balloon had flown over "more than 40 countries across five continents."

The official has said that the US administration has determined that the Chinese balloon was operating with electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring US communications. As per the news report, signals intelligence means information that is collected by electronic means, like communications and radars, reported CNN.

Some Republicans had pushed for a vote that would have condemned President Joe Biden's handling of the incident. After lobbying from more moderate members, who felt uneasy about attacking Biden amid continuing uncertainty about the incident, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made clear that any resolution would avoid condemning the president, as per the report in Wall Street Journal.

The administration has said it had waited until the balloon was over open water before downing it Saturday, to avoid potential damage or injuries from debris, while playing down the value of the intelligence China was gathering from the balloon as it remained aloft. Officials also said that the delay in shooting down the balloon allowed the US more time to study the craft.

Thursday's measure also calls on the Biden administration to provide additional briefings to members of Congress and clarify details surrounding the balloon's entry into U.S. airspace--and the decision-making process around downing the balloon, reflecting bipartisan concern on Capitol Hill over a perceived lack of transparency from the White House, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Speaking on the House floor, McCaul hailed the bill as a needed message to the Chinese government.

The incident "cannot go unanswered," he said. Beijing only understands "one thing and that is force and that's projecting power and we need to project power and force and strength against the Chinese Communist Party."

Some Republicans also continued to criticize the delay in shooting down the balloon and the disclosures about the decision, reported Wall Street Journal. (ANI)

