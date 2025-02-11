London [UK], February 11 (ANI): A demonstration was held in London against China's proposed "mega-embassy" at the old Royal Mint court, which is close to the Tower of London as per Stop Uyghur Genocide, a UK-based campaign.

Rights groups from Tibet, Uyghur, China, and Hong Kong organized the event held on Sunday, voicing worries that Beijing would use the embassy to spy on and threaten foreign-based dissidents, according to Radio Free Asia. About 4,000 demonstrators showed up to express their disapproval of China's plan to construct the world's largest diplomatic compound.

Executive Director of Stop Uyghur Genocide, the UK-based campaign to defend Uyghurs Rahima Mahmut urged the UK government to take a stand. She stated, "Do not approve this embassy. Do not allow a genocidal regime to plant deeper roots in our democracy" according to the post shared by Stop Uyghur Genocide on X.

She further reiterated "We must protect the freedoms and safety of those who have sought refuge here. We must protect the freedoms and safety of those who have sought refuge here. And we must send a clear message," as stated in the post.

"The CCP's human rights abuses, its transnational repression and its crimes against humanity have no place in Britain. We demand action. We demand accountability," she further continued, citing the post on X.

Rahima Mahmut demanded justice and went further on to say "No to China's mega embassy. No to transnational repression".

The persecution of Uyghurs in China, particularly in Xinjiang, involves widespread human rights abuses, including mass detentions in "re-education camps," forced labour, and heavy surveillance. The Chinese government has been accused of religious repression, cultural destruction, and forced assimilation, limiting the Uyghur language, religious practices, and cultural traditions.

Reports indicate family separations, forced indoctrination, and destruction of Uyghur heritage sites. International bodies and human rights organizations have labelled these actions as genocide and crimes against humanity, while China denies these claims, calling them false and part of a campaign to fight extremism. The situation remains one of the most contentious global human rights issues.(ANI)

