Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Vande Bharat Flight Brings Back 226 Indians from San Francisco

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:01 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Vande Bharat Flight Brings Back 226 Indians from San Francisco
World. (File Image)

San Francisco [US], June 15 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission repatriated 226 stranded Indians from San Francisco to Delhi and Hyderabad on Sunday.

"7th from San Francisco!!! #VandeBharatMission brings 226 pax on board AI174 to DEL & HYD from @flySFO! #VBM3 continues in its mission to unite more n more stranded Indians with their families," tweeted Indian in San Francisco.

Also Read | Italian Journalist Indro Montanelli's Statue Defaced, Tagged With Words 'Racist', 'Rapist'.

'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.

A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of India in San Francisco on Thursday.

Also Read | Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.

The third phase of exercise began on June 11 and will continue till June 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
air travel Hyderabad India Ministry of India in San Francisco
You might also like
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Fact Check

AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
News

'90 Crore Infected by Coronavirus': Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma's Outlandish Claim
WWE Backlash June 14, 2020 Live Streaming, Preview & Match Card: Edge vs Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley & Other Matches to Watch Out For
Sports

WWE Backlash June 14, 2020 Live Streaming, Preview & Match Card: Edge vs Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley & Other Matches to Watch Out For
Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
Fact Check

Lockdown to be Imposed Again With Few Relaxations Curbed From June 18? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Post
COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study
News

COVID-19 Peak in India Likely by Mid-November, Paucity of ICU Beds And Ventilators Feared: Study
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement