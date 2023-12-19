Reykjavik [Iceland], December 19 (ANI): After weeks of seismic activity forced the evacuation of a nearby village, a volcano in Iceland erupted suddenly on Monday, dazzling the night sky with spurts of lava and smoke, CNN reported.

The earthquake that occurred approximately one hour prior to the eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula started at roughly 10 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

Also Read | UK: 16-year-old Girl Dies From Blood Clot in Brain Weeks After Taking Contraceptive Pill to Ease Period Pain.

According to the office, the eruption occurred at Hagafell, around 3 kilometres (about 2 miles) north of Grindavik town.

The government of Iceland stated in a statement on Tuesday that the fissure opening is about 4 kilometres long.

Also Read | Iraq: Supreme Court Bans Porn Websites Across Country on Lawmaker Basem Khazal Khashan's Request.

The statement also said that this is the greatest eruption to date and the fourth to occur in the area since 2021.

A volcanic eruption threat prompted the issuance of an evacuation order for Grindavik and neighbouring settlements last month, prohibiting inhabitants from spending the night in their houses, according to state broadcaster RUV, CNN reported.

According to RUV, which cited authorities, the town of about 3,000 people, which at one point threatened to be in the route of lava pouring, is now free of residents.

Because it is located around 7 km from the well-known Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, it is a well-liked destination for tourists.

The government of Iceland stated in a statement that there is no threat to human life from the eruption. It went on to say that all traffic has been stopped in the vicinity and that people are strongly advised not to approach it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)