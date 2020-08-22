Bremerton (US), Aug 22 (AP) Washington state health officials say more than 30 coronavirus cases have been reported in an outbreak at a Bremerton hospital.

The Washington State Department of Health said Friday afternoon the outbreak has affected multiple units at St. Michael Medical Center, which is part of the CHI Franciscan system. Officials say the outbreak involves hospital staff and employees.

Also Read | Dawood Ibrahim, 1993 Mumbai Bombing Mastermind, Lives in Karachi, Admits Pakistan in List of 88 Banned Terror Groups.

The Kitsap Public Health District and state health officials say they are working with the hospital to contain the outbreak after the first case was reported late last week.

Officials say patients discharged from the impacted units have been notified and new admissions and visitation at the hospital is currently limited. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan Imposes Sanctions on 26/11 Mumbai Attack Masterminds Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Saeed, Puts Financial Curbs on 88 Terror Outfits Fearing FATF Blacklist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)