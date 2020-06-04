World News | We Can Unite Without Trump: Former Defence Secretary Mattis over Countrywide Protests

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], June 4 (ANI): Amid the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, Former US Secretary of Defence James Mattis on Wednesday criticised US President Donald Trump saying that he is the "the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people".

"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people--does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us," Mattis was quoted as saying by the CNN.

"We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society," he added.

Meanwhile, Former President Barack Obama in a virtual forum advised communities across the US to try to internally change the use of force policies.

"Today I'm urging every mayor in this country to review your use of force policies with members of your community and commit to report on planned reforms," Obama said.

On May 25, Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The initial protests against police brutality and racism in various cities in the United States were soon replaced by incidents of violence across the country. (ANI)

