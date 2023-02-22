Colombo, Feb 22 (PTI) Five people, including a 63-year-old woman office aide, have been arrested for breaking into the visa processing centre of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, police said on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, police said, a day after the visa application centre resumed work after being closed on February 15 due to a security incident.

The woman, working as a janitor at the centre, allegedly tipped off her 54-year-old accomplice that usually cash worth Rs 3-4 million is kept in the office.

The accomplice, along with the three aides, broke into the centre, located at a distance from the High Commission's high-security area, in the early hours of February 14. Two of the suspects entered the building through a window, the police said in a statement.

The group searched for the cash but fled with a laptop and a CCTV camera monitor.

The functions in the office were suspended on February 15, owing to a security incident, according to the Indian High Commission.

All visa applicants were notified to reschedule their appointments, however, the centre resumed work on Monday. PTI CORR

