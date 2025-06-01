Kyiv, Jun 1 (AP) Ukraine will send a delegation to Istanbul for a new round of direct peace talks with Russia on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation.

“We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people,” Zelenskyy said. (AP)

