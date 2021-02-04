Tata Motors on Thursday officially announced that the all-new Tata Safari SUV will be launched in India on February 22, 2021. Apart from price announcement, the homegrown automaker will also be starting deliveries of the SUV starting February 22. Tata has also commenced bookings of the SUV starting today at Rs 30,000. Prospect buyers can book the new SUV at a refundable amount of INR 30,000 via authorised dealership across India. 2021 Tata Safari Flagship SUV Officially Revealed; First Production Model Rolled Out.

Based on the OMEGARC architecture, the all-new Safari SUV comes with chrome studded tri-arrow front grille, Xenon HID projector headlights with LED DRLs, stepped roof, neatly designed tailgate, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails with Safari branding, LED twin light taillamp, among others.

It's finally time, to #ReclaimYourLife. Get your hands on the most Iconic & Powerful SUV of India, The All- New SAFARI. Bookings Open Today - https://t.co/UzTQG42LdQ . .#TataMotors #TataSafari pic.twitter.com/wIF06ihyFw — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) February 4, 2021

Inside, the SUV gets oyster white interiors colour scheme, hash wood dashboard, Benecke Kaliko Oyster leather upholstery, satin chrome pack, leather-wrapped steering wheel, soft-touch dashboard with anti-reflective Nappa grain top layer, steering wheel mounted audio and telephony controls, captain seats in the middle row, panoramic sunroof, and more

2021 Tata Safari (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Under the hood, the Safari gets a 170 PS Kryotec diesel engine equipped with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. As far as features are concerned, the SUV gets an 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system, 9 JBL speakers, iRA connected car technology, Electronic parking brake with auto-hold Boss Mode, 6 airbags, all-disc brakes, electronic stability program along with hill hold control and rollover mitigation, Multi Drive Modes and more.

Tata Safari 2021 SUV Unveiled (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, ‘The new Safari has received a great response especially for its premium design and outstanding comfort in all 3 rows of seats during the preview drives by our media friends. We are gearing up in full power to launch our iconic brand in this new avatar. Starting today, Safari is available for display, test drive and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instil a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers.”

