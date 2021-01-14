Tata Motors on Thursday finally took wraps off the iconic Safari flagship SUV that is slated to go on sale in India very soon. In a flag-off ceremony, the Pune-based four-wheeler manufacturer rolled out the first production model from its plant. The auto manufacturer also launched Safari Imaginator suite that comes with interactive features using Augmented Reality (AR) offering the prospective buyers to experience the flagship SUV virtually as per their preference. The upcoming Tata Safari SUV will be based on Impact 2.0 design language. Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol Unveiled in India; Check Launch Date, Bookings & Specifications Here.

The SUV is derived from Tata’s OMEGARC platform, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future. Visually, the Safari gets minor design changes over the Harrier SUV.

2021 Tata Safari (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The Legend, Reborn. The All- New SAFARI- a potent combination of power and elegant sophistication is here to tell a new story. #ReclaimYourLife Visit here: https://t.co/9iPhu2lJ1F . .#AllNewSafari pic.twitter.com/cqrzTVwy0k — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) January 14, 2021

It gets an imposing design, underlined by new front grille carrying signature Tri-arrow motifs, stepped up roof, sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, third-row quarter glass, LED tail lights, Safar badging at the rear, and more. The interior of the Safari takes the premium element even higher, with the rich Oyster White interior theme, paired with Ash Wood dashboard.

2021 Tata Safari (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Under the hood, the SUV will be powered by the 5-seater Harrier-sourced 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine. The engine fitted on the Harrier is tuned to generate 170PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Tata might offer the SUV with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional 6-speed automatic gearbox. Official bookings for the 2021 Tata Safari is expected to commence soon, and we can expect the carmaker to announce official prices pretty soon. When launched, the Safari 7-seater SUV will compete against the rivals like Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

2021 Tata Safari (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

Unveiling the first official look of the new Tata Safari, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “The Safari is our flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer. It had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its new avatar, will carry forward this rich idea to build further its legacy. The new Tata Safari is ideal for families and groups with a multifaceted lifestyle, who prefer to drive together for work or leisure, as it offers an unmatchable combo of an exceptionally strong lineage, robust build quality, premium finishes and the 4Ps of Power, Performance, Presence and Prestige to ‘Reclaim Your Life’. We look forward to making the Safari rule the Indian roads once again.”

