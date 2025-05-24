New Delhi, May 24: Honda Motorcycle has introduced a new street-naked model in India, the CB 1000 Hornet SP, at a starting price of INR 12.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new 2025 Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP is now available to purchase at authorised dealerships in India. Designed as a proper street-naked bike, the new Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP comes with a muscular fuel tank and various tech features.

Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP has a Show USD fork on the front and Ohlins TTX36 mono-shock at the rear for handling suspension duties. The braking on the CB 1000 Hornet SP is handled by 310mm discs that come with Brembo Stylema callipers on the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. The bike comes with a steel frame and has tubeless tyres on alloy wheels. Kia Carens Clavis Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Carens Clavis Launched in India.

Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP Specifications and Features

Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP features a 999cc inline-4 liquid-cooled engine that is capable of producing up to 157 hp power at 11,000 rpm and 107 Nm peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike's engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The bike is estimated to offer a top speed of 230 mph (electronically limited) and an estimated mileage of 15-20 km. It offers

Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP has a 5-inch TFT colour display that provides necessary information during riding. The bike comes with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity that lets the users enjoy music and navigation and get call information. Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP comes with LED projector headlamps and offers multiple riding modes such as Rain, Standard and Sports. It also has two "User" modes which the rider can customise. The bike provides three levels of traction control. Tata Altroz Facelift Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Altroz From Tata Motors Launched in India.

Honda CB 1000 Hornet SP will rival other bikes in the segment, offering the same powertrain and features. The Suzuki Katana, Triumph Street Triple RS and Kawasaki Z900 motorcycles will be the competitors of this new model by Honda Motorcycles.

