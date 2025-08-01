New Delhi, August 1: Volvo XC60 facelift is launched in India. The 2025 Volvo XC60 facelift comes with some design tweaks and updated features. The new XC60 is the second update for the current-gen model, arriving three years after the previous version and shortly after its global debut five months ago. Volvo XC60 facelift price in India starts at INR 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Volvo XC60 facelift gets subtle design changes to enhance its style. It now comes with a new front bumper, a new diagonal-slat front grille, and updated dual-tone alloy wheels. The XC60 facelift continues to offer premium features like a panoramic sunroof, a four-zone climate control system, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for safety and convenience. The updated XC60 is brought to India through the CKD route and is assembled at Volvo’s manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. Honda CB125 Hornet and Honda Shine 100 DX Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Honda Bikes Launched in India.

2025 Volvo XC60 Facelift Specifications and Features

The Volvo XC60 facelift is offered in seven colour options, which include the new Forest Lake shade, along with Onyx Black, Crystal White, Denim Blue, Vapour Grey, Mulberry Red, and Bright Dusk. The midsize SUV features a premium cabin with a Charcoal Nappa leather seat theme. It is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital driver display and an vertical 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit platform. The infotainment system comes with Google built-in services and offers support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in August 2025: From Volvo XC60 Facelift to Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe and Suzuki E Access, Here’s List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch.

The new Volvo XC60 facelift comes with a 360-degree camera and also includes heated and ventilated front seats. The new XC60 facelift features a 1,410W Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 15 speakers. The new Volvo XC60 facelift will continue with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 250 hp and 360 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and features an all-wheel-drive system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).