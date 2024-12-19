New Delhi, December 19: The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX sports bike is launched in India at a premium price, continuing the Ninja series legacy. The Ninja 1100SX motorcycle has a bigger engine and a sportier design. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer said that the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX would deliver high performance, advanced technology, and better comfort.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX price in India starts at INR 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available only in the standard version. The booking for the sports bike is already open for INR 50,000, and deliveries will begin in India in January 2025. The bike can be ideal for longer distances with comfort, offering 17 kmph mileage. Ducati Panigale V4 Trilcolore Limited Edition Superbike Launched in Global Market; Check Specifications and Features.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Specifications and Features

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX has a bigger 1,099cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 134 bhp power at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm peak torque at 7,600 rpm. This engine is an upgrade from the Kawasaki 1000SX's 1,043cc engine. Besides, the company also adjusted the fifth and sixth gear to deliver better comfort and fuel economy. It includes bi-directional quick-shifter as well,

The Ninja 1100SX has a 4.3-inch TFT display supporting smartphone connectivity and voice commands. It shows details like G-Force, riding data, lean angles, and others. Moreover, the sports bike includes cruise control, power modes, cornering traction control, ABS, handle-mounted USB Type-C ports, and others. The sports bike from Kawasaki also offers three riding modes, including Road, Sports, and Raid, and a Rider mode that can be customised. Honda Amaze 2024 Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of New Honda Car; Know Price, Specifications and Other Details.

The bike gets a 41 mm USD Showa front fork and adjustable Ohlins S36 mono-shock at the rear. It also comes with 17-inch wheels. The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX has a wheelbase of 1,440 mm, 135 mm ground clearance, and 820 mm seat height. It has a 19-litre fuel tank. The front design of the Ninja 1100SX is muscular and offers split seats, split grab handles, and an adjustable windscreen.

