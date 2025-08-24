New Delhi, August 24: Renault Kiger facelift is launched in India. The new Kiger facelift comes with new styling and features to enhance its appeal. The compact SUV comes in four trims, which include Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. While the design sees slight updates, the facelift continues with the same engine options. Renault Kiger Facelift price in India starts at INR 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Renault Kiger facelift comes with DRLs integrated into horizontal grille. It also gets features like 360-degree camera. Additionally, the vehicle offers a 405-litre boot. The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is priced in India starting at INR 6.29 lakh and going up to INR 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). AI on National Highways: Government Plans To Use Artificial Intelligence To Detect Landslides, Waterlogging and Accident-Prone Spots, Says Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Renault Kiger Facelift Specifications and Features

The Renault Kiger facelift comes with a new exterior design and updated interior features. The vehicle comes now with bold front and rear bumpers that extend to the wheel arches with a ground clearance of 205 mm. It is also available in two new dual-tone colours with a black roof for a sportier look. The 2025 Kiger facelift is equipped with LED headlamps, a multi-view camera, and three drive modes. Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched at INR 7.98 Lakh With New Features and Upgrades; Check All About New Accessory Package for Hyundai's Micro SUV.

It gets ventilated leatherette seats, a 20.32 cm central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 17.74 cm TFT digital cluster with widgets. The new Renault Kiger facelift is enhanced with up to six airbags and includes 16-inch alloy wheels. The Renault Kiger faelift comes with two engine choices. It comes with 1.0-litre petrol engine that delivers 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The 2025 Kiger facelift also includes a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 100 bhp and 152 Nm of torque, available with a 5-speed manual or CVT.

