Arad Ghodrati is an Iranian-American entrepreneur who has gained popularity with his work in the field of technology and digital marketing. Coming from the city of Shiraz in Iran, the young man is currently based in the United States. He is the founder and CEO of TechoMarket a worldwide digital marketing company.

The entrepreneur holds a bachelor’s degree specialized in computer science from the University of Georgia, United States. Pioneering in the world of digital marketing and technology, Arad currently has over a decade long experience in programming and marketing.

Ghodrati is now one of the most sought after names in the Southeastern region of the United States when it comes to digital marketing consulting. He has helped a number of businesses grow with his expertise and skills. He had found his interest in programming, coding and web design in his childhood. Since then he has been experimenting with the technological advancements keeping in mind the constant changes around the world.

No matter which content management system your website is using, Arad can modify it according to your needs. He makes sure to keep himself updated with the new techniques and platforms. That is the reason why his company TechoMarket is always familiar with the new demands and can help one out in developing their website with the latest trends.

Arad is already a known name in the world of marketing but his knowledge is not just limited to marketing and technology. He is an expert investor and a stick analyst too. He has already made his own business flourish with his expertise. Now he is helping numerous other companies in their consistent growth. With his passion and dedication towards his work, the young man has managed to hone his skills and gain an expertise in his field which is now helping others grow their business digitally.