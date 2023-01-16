New Delhi, January 16 : Chinese-owned British brand MG has unveiled its MG5 all-electric estate for the first time in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The MG5 EV is already available in the car market of Europe and MG Motor India is said to be planning to launch it in order to expend its current lineup.

Due to government push and increasing popularity of EVs (electric vehicles) in India, all the auto majors participating in the current 16th edition of Auto Expo are focusing on EVs and other sustainable vehicle models. MG has thus, displayed a number of impressive EV models as well as an FCEV in India at the Auto Expo 2023. Read on to know more. Auto Expo 2023: Lexus LF-30 Concept to Lexus RX SUV, All the Highlights at the Luxurious Lexus Pavilion.

MG5 EV Styling and Specifications Details :

The MG5 electric estate (variant of a sedan) offers the convenience of big, spacious family car and the convenience and eco-friendliness of an EV. The MG5 comes with a large and intimidating road presence with its stylish and bold styling, featuring blanked-off front grille, swept-back sleek headlamps and stylized rear tail lights, while the charging port is housed at the centre of the front bumper. MG5 EV flaunts a minimalistic, contemporary cabin design and offers a wide range of convenience features. Auto Expo 2023: From Tata Sierra EV to Maruti Suzuki eVX, 9 Must-Watch Fascinating Electric Vehicles Launched, Unveiled and Showcased.

Under the hood, the EV gets a 61.1 kWh battery pack and an powerful electric motor offering 154 bhp of power and 256 Nm of peak torque. The car offers a range of up to 402 km on a single charge. The MG5 EV is also available with a smaller 50.3 kWh battery option in the global markets, which is claimed to offer a range of up to 320 km.

