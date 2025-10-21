Bengaluru, October 21: The Karnataka High Court has directed the police not to harass Bhavish Aggarwal in the ongoing suicide abetment case. Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior executive Subrat Kumar Dash were booked after a 38-year-old employee, K Aravind, died by suicide, leaving a death note mentioning their names. The Bengaluru Police filed a complaint against Aggarwal and Kumar after the note accused them of workplace harassment. The case was registered following an FIR filed by K Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, on October 6.

Amid the development, the Karnataka High Court has ordered the Bengaluru Police not to harass Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and the other accused in connection with the suicide abetment case of employee K Aravind. Last week, Aggarwal filed a petition for a hearing, following which Justice Mohammad Nawaz passed the order. The judge stated that the Subramanyapura Police Station of Bengaluru City must not harass the petitioners under the guise of an investigation. Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola Senior Executive Booked for Abetment to Suicide After Employee’s Death in Bengaluru.

The Ola CEO and other accused approached the court on 14 October seeking to quash the case filed against them by the employee’s brother. They requested that the police be restrained from taking any coercive action against them during the investigation. Following this, the court issued an order to the police and Ashwin Kannan, reported by Hindustan Times.

FIR on Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola's Senior Employee Subrat Kumar Das

Ashwin Kannan, brother of employee K Aravind, registered an FIR (First Information Report) at the police station on 30 September following the suicide on 28 September. Aravind left a 28-page death note. The FIR stated that INR 17,46,313 was transferred to Aravind’s bank account through NEFT after his death. Feeling suspicious, Ashwin Kannan enquired with Subrat Kumar Dash and was asked to contact HR.

After checking, Ola Electric representatives Krithesh Desai, Paramesh and Rosha reportedly explained that the money transactions were abrupt and without logic, according to the case. “It looked like the company was trying to hide some information,” Ashwin Kannan mentioned in the FIR.

Ashwin said that Aravind wrote in his death note that Aggarwal and Dash were harassing him at work and had not paid his salary and other incentives. This led to depression and eventually to death by suicide.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).