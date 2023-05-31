New Delhi, May 31 : Delhi is set to have an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) by the end of 2024, aiming to reduce congestion, enable faster and smarter vehicular movement and a detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Rs 1400 crore project has been prepared and is ready for implementation, following a comprehensive survey of various intersections in the city, said Surender Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The survey includes analyzing factors such as traffic volume, average road speed, pedestrian movement, stoppage time, and average travel time at junctions. "Geographic information systems will also be utilized to predict real-time traffic patterns based on the city's geography and topography," explained Yadav at the 'Responsible Behavior & Smart Mobility' road safety conference organized by ASSOCHAM. Cars Launches in India in June 2023: From Honda Elevate to the Return of the Iconic Mercedes-AMG SL55, Checkout These Important Upcoming Car Debut & Launches.

The ITMS, which incorporates machine learning and artificial intelligence, will enable the seamless passage of emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire tenders. "The project aims to synchronize traffic signals and automatically regulate signal lights. Additionally, the ITMS will alert motorists about diversions in the event of congestion," said the Special CP.

"Delhi has about 1.4 crore traffic challans pending, each month only red light jumping has 3,5 lakh challans in the capital. We are in touch with insurance companies to including pending traffic violation challans in the vehicle insurance police at the time of renewal each year," said Yadav. Kia Seltos Facelift Caught Testing in Top X-Line Variant Revealing Design Changes Ahead of India Launch.

While speaking at the seminar, K.K. Kapila, President Emeritus of the International Road Federation (IRF), highlighted that India accounts for more than 11 per cent of global road accidents.

" As a signatory to the UN declaration to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent by 2030, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways initially set this as the target. However, the ministry has now revised the target to 2025. In order to reduce road accident deaths, the IRF is focusing on the 'E's of road safety, which include Engineering, Vehicle Engineering, Education, Enforcement, and Emergency care."

"There has been tremendous development and continued growth in the expansion of road networks and evolution of transport in the country. It has become increasingly important to find solutions and set new policies and strategies to overcome traffic related issues through Smart Traffic management, Road Safety initiatives and Accident Prevention measures. The corrective measures under Five E's of road safety will help in reducing fatal accidents in the country in a bigway ," said Kapila.

