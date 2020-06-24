It’s not easy to break into the film industry. However, movies are booming like never before, with more films being made by streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. Argonaut MG, co-founded by film producer Cole Carter, has arrived on the scene to shake up in the industry.

Argonaut MG is a full-service film production company. They have locations in both Los Angeles and London, and they currently have three projects in pre-production. “We’re so excited about these projects,” said producer Cole Carter. “We don’t want to give away too many details yet, but you won’t be able to miss them once we get closer to release.”

After building several successful tech businesses, Cole Carter launched the film production company at the age of 21. He is a self-made millionaire and a serial entrepreneur. “I can’t sit still,” said Cole. “I moved to LA when I was just 18 to get into the entertainment business. I love trying out new projects and doing new things. I’m excited to take Argonaut MG to the next level.”

Carter has always loved film. He used to make videos on his parents’ old VHS camcorder and edited them into home videos. He dreamed of participating in the industry but dismissed the notion for a while. “But as I got older, I realized that if I wanted to make big Hollywood movies, I could do it. I didn’t have to wait for anyone to create that opportunity for me. I create that opportunity for myself”

Cole Carter views his film production company as a part of something larger. It’s a movement and a global phenomenon. “Think of it as a mysterious organization that houses a great amount of influence and power, both in entertainment and beyond,” said Cole.

Argonaut MG is currently in talks with Netflix for some of their future projects. “Streaming platforms allow so many people to see your film, and it has the chance of going viral. For many producers, getting a film on Netflix can help their careers even more than getting it in theaters. Time’s have changed.”

Cole has gone all-in with his company Argonaut MG. When asked about the level of success he wanted to achieve, he added, “Argonaut MG is already a powerhouse production company in my head. Now it’s all about taking things to the next level.”