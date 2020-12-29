Goals have never intimidated Emily Van Giezen. For a place like Cape Cod, with sweeping ocean views and beach access, the real estate scene has never been hotter, which is why Emily Van Giezen is sharing her proprietary and award-winning process with clients that has tripled her business today.

As a Broker Associate specializing in luxury, new construction, and waterfront homes throughout the Lower Cape, Van Giezen has affiliated with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty to elevate her promise and potential in the real estate industry. That’s why she has sold residential properties that range from $350,000 to $6 million waterfront estates since joining the brand.

Beyond Van Giezen’s innate passion for real estate and exceeding clients expectations, she attributes her success to her unique creative concepts, strong market knowledge, tools and support of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, and social media marketing education that instantly distinguishes her against the competition. Half of her business is generated from social media alone.

“It’s no secret that the Cape Cod market is unique, demanding strong local knowledge and experience,” said Van Giezen. “As someone who has vacationed here for more than 30-years of my life, I know all of the ins and outs of the region that I can expertly lend and provide to my clients. My goal is to uniquely and exquisitely showcase listings a cut above the rest to best highlight each property and the Cape Cod lifestyle that piques the interest of ideal buyers.” Also skilled in trend analysis and negotiation, Van Giezen consistently delivers strong results to her clients with each transaction.

Social Media Meets Real Estate

Van Giezen offers her clients social media strategy and connect that no other realtor is leveraging on Cape Cod at this time. With over ten thousand Instagram followers consisting of a local, national, and global network, Van Giezen is able to provide additional exposure to her listings paired with the strength of Sotheby’s International Realty’s expert marketing. Going beyond simply taking photos of the property and putting them in the MLS, Van Giezen provides top notch customer service, communication, and an adept understanding of the ever-changing digital media market today.

“I have partnered with Lukas Scott of Nauset Media to provide my clients with the entire package,” said Van Giezen. “That includes property website, professional photography, 3D Matterport tours, interactive floor plans, and drone video. Each video concept I create is as unique as the property. I pay close attention to the details, understand what appeals to today’s buyers, and how to successfully execute the listing process. It’s impossible to compete with this kind of digital visibility, and I understand that better than anyone in my market.”

As Van Giezen likes to say, she’s obsessed with “making real estate sexy” when it comes to the property media she produces. Home buyers are relying on technology more now than ever as a result of the pandemic. Considering the majority will use the internet and websites to complete their home buying process today, Van Giezen wants to capture their attention and provide value where they can be found: surfing the internet.

Van Giezen comes with a background as a top producer in sales with Saks Fifth Avenue and Juicy Couture, as well as bouts at Cartier and David Yurman corporate offices in New York City. Motivated to elevate her potential as a sales expert following her post-college work experience, Van Giezen was impressed by Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty and their standing as the leading Boston-based brokerage. With the Sotheby’s International Realty title that links the office to a 1000+ office network worldwide and $114 billion sales, Van Giezen is able to extend a small town, local realty experience within a global brand that is recognized and respected by people everywhere.

For more information, visit: http://www.emilyvangiezen.com/ & @emilyvangiezen on Instagram and Twitter