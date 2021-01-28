With the rapid and continuous development of online marking, the traditional marking like character, digits, barcode can not satisfy some special requirement by different customer. The normal marking only present the directly information when we look at the printing, such as date, serial no, name etc. Along with QR Code technology development and improving, it can carry more valuable information than traditional marking. For example website, product information, production process, reward information, the named selling area etc.

But, how to mark the QR Code under super high speed production line is a big problem for the flying laser marking machine. The normal fiber/co2/uv laser printer only support slowly speed if print QR Code, max can be 12m/min. But, most of factory line speed over 100m/min, the normal laser coding machine totally failed when they faced this kind of requirement. As the professional laser marking machine manufacturer and high speed online marking solution supplier, CYCJET developed the 3 types high speed laser marking machine to apply different industry and requirement. It equipped high precision scanning system, high speed computing industrial computer and professional online marking software.

CYCJET Laser Marking Machine

CO2 laser printer are suitable for many industries and materials, such as craft gifts, furniture, leather clothing, advertising signs, model making, food packaging, beverages, electronic components, medical packaging, shell nameplates, etc. But few industries started mark QR Code on the product, especially for the food package, PET water bottle, medicine box, labels. It can mark the permanent & readable QR Code on the product surface. The max capacity for size 10*10mm QR Code with 40 digits, the speed can be 200-500pcs per minute, depends on the material, color and other element.

Fiber Laser coding machine and other infrared laser marking machines rely on high-temperature vaporization, sublimation, melting, and other thermal effects to leave permanent marks on the surface of the material. It widely used in medicine box, Tin can, Beverage Can, Milk Powder Can, food package etc. The present project solved 50m/min for the milk powder cap marking, with 12*12mm QR Code (48 digits), and 4 lines digits which 1 line included 14 characters.

While, the UV Fly laser printer uses a single photon with a wavelength of 355nm with higher energy, which can directly interrupt and destroy the molecular structure of the material surface, resulting in a series of physical and chemical reactions with very small thermal effects, which is a kind of “cold processing”. Therefore, the UV laser marking machine can meet the high-speed QR code printing requirements of beverage bottle caps, polymer material HDPE, composite materials, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, beverages, food and other polymer materials, PCB board marking, plastic buttons, electronic components etc. CYCJET UV Laser engraving Machine can support 1800pcs/minute flying marking on beverage caps(HDPE white and other color), QR Code included 50 digits and size 10*10mm. And after printing, this high-resolution QR code can be quickly scanned and read by mobile phones and bar code readers.

Shanghai Yuchang Industrial Co., Ltd., as a coding partner of manufacturers, is committed to providing customers with professional coding and marking automation solutions and has accumulated rich professional knowledge and practical experience. So far, the CYCJET team has formulated reasonable production lines and coding schemes for many industries such as food, beverages, tobacco and alcohol, medicines, cosmetics, building materials, pipes, and electrical wires at home and abroad, and has received unanimous praise.

