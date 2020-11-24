As 2020 is quickly coming to a close, Dan Bilzerian’s Ignite looks ahead at the end of the year with excitement as they prepare to launch the first of their newly developed spirits line, Ignite Spirits. With plans for expansion that includes nationwide distribution, the company debuts its first taste of Ignite vodka this week in the heart of Omaha, Nebraska at mega liquor retailer Wine, Beer & Spirits.

The superstore that boasts over 25,000 square feet of alcohol retail, claiming the title of largest public liquor retailer in all of Nebraska, was once home to a Toys R Us. Though today, Wine, Beer, & Spirits is now known as the place where clientele can not only shop, but also sip on a cocktail from the in-house bar as they browse the store’s massive selection. The retailer additionally offers wine tasting as well as whiskey classes for liquor aficionados.

As the first retailer in the country to sell Ignite’s vodka, the mega store was thrilled to offer its clients the semi-exclusive opportunity to enjoy the premium quality spirit before the rest of the U.S. Despite having randomly met Bilzerian years ago over a casual game of poker in Las Vegas, Wine Beer, & Spirits’ General Manager, Jake Heiliger, was eager to order his first round of inventory of Ignite’s new vodka after hearing of the company’s new launch. Following some research on Ignite, the vodka’s level of quality immediately stood out to Heieliger with bonuses like it being gluten-free and derived from corn. The retailer’s general manager additionally foresees significant sales of Ignite vodka within his store as its sleek, edgy branding is sure to align with that of a premium brand vodka.

With a store that’s nearly half the size of a football field, Heiliger says that clientele choose Wine, Beer, & Spirits because of their vast and diverse, superior selection. Having opened earlier this year in May, at the height of the pandemic, Heiliger has seen first-hand how clientele have been more likely to buy alcohol for at-home consumption, often purchasing new and different products along with mixers, and liqueurs to re-create their favorite bar cocktail.

“With everyone staying home a lot more as a result of the pandemic, consumers have been more inclined to buy new products to drink at home,” says Heiliger. “When I heard about Ignite’s vodka, I knew we had to have it at Wine, Beer, & Spirits. Our clientele are eager to try new, high-quality products.”

After a 30-day period of exclusivity, Ignite looks forward to an expansion, sharing the vodka to the rest of the country. Committed to a mark of excellence that emulates the very meaning of supremacy, Ignite has only one standard… to be the best. Be sure to check the Ignite website for updates on the launch of Ignite Spirits.