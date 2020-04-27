Instagram's New Star Kamila Davies Sparks Recollections of The Supermodel Era

Kamila Davies (Photo Credits: File Image)

Although the era of the supermodel is long gone, and even the Victoria Secret Angel paradigm has run its course, there are still striking newcomers redolent of the classic supermodel who are emerging in today's Instagram obsessed world. It just takes a little more effort and a different approach to recognize them. One conspicuous example of a modern day bombshell is Kamila Davies.

Although you may not find her (as of yet) on an IMG or Society roster (as you used to find top models), Kamila is a trending fixture across a myriad of popular Millennial and Gen Z brands on Instagram such as powerhouses Fashion Nova and Boutine LA.

Kamila is setting a new standard for today's in-demand model. She possesses an aesthetic with iconic potential as well as a coy personality and mild boastfulness of her blossoming sexuality.

This recipe has proven to be a lightning rod for success, as Kamila has rapidly grown to 280k followers on Instagram while also emerging as a star in the traditional sense of modeling, working for household name designers as Nicole Miller & Alice Olivia.

Given more challenging and confusing conditions as well as a shrinking market, models need to be double threats on both digital and traditional channels as Kamila is in order to assure their success.

However, this shouldn't be conceived as discouragement for new models.

As Kamila's example shows, success for models is still a very real possibility and furthermore, her dualistic digital and traditional modeling approach provides an encouraging new roadmap to success that other young models can follow.