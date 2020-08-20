Jahn Don is looking to bring a new flavor to the rap game, the Haitian-born Miami-raised artist is making his presence known — sauce and all. “I’ve put out a few songs this year, but now I’m ready to give the people a full body of work.”

That body of work is The Sawce, which debuted August 6 of this year. Sawce is Don’s interpretation of finesse, a term that he and his childhood friends coined while growing up between the cultures of Northern Miami and Port-au-Prince Haiti. Don says, “having Sawce is like having a mouthpiece, knowing what to say and how to say it.”

Knowing what to say and how to say it is exactly what Jahn Don is doing on each track of his latest project. Don describes the album as a high energy vibe, made to paint pictures for his listeners of hustle, struggle, come up, and everything in between. Money making music, made to inspire listeners to get up and chase their dreams the same way that he is. Don is no strange to hustle, prior to entering the rap game he played D1 basketball in West Virginia — earning a full-ride scholarship after blowing up in his junior and senior year of high school. Once Don realized that the NBA wasn’t going to work out, he set off to LA and worked as a personal trainer.

“ It’s amazing, looking back at it, music was always around. At parties, pre-game warm-ups, and during my personal training session. But I never aspired to be a rapper, what I really needed was a way to express myself and get things off my mind.”

For that reason, rap became Don’s primary means of therapy. Even now, the need to get things off his chest is still reflected in his music. Songs, like Play Me from his first EP PHLEGMATIC, are heavily rooted in storytelling. But it isn’t just his stories that are catching the ears of listeners, it’s his unique sound.

Although much of his life was spent growing up in Miami, Don still held onto his Haitian accent. In fact, English was his third language behind French and Creole. Although balancing the three was difficult during his childhood, the struggle is now paying dividends, in more ways than one.

The accent gives Don’s music a certain seasoning, especially when switching between singing hooks and rapping bars, showcased in songs like The Differences. “I want to expand on my craft, it’ll take time but I plan to keep perfecting it”.

As for production, Don is working with producers from around the world. He’s found some major success in both China and the UK, in fact; several songs on the debut album are produced by international artists.

According to Don, he’s already got some moves being set in motion. Among them, a global tour and surprise EP. “With everything going on in the world, we’ve had to push back some of the projects. But when things get back to normal, we’re pushing until we hit the top.”

