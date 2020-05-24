KH Property Consultants Expands Its Construction Management Service Portfolio

KH Property Consultants

Woman-owned business offers the full spectrum of construction & property management services

New York City, United States—KH Property Consultants is a proud woman-owned business, based in Brooklyn, NY that has several years of experience in property management. The company also boasts an expansive portfolio for construction management services in Brooklyn and surrounding areas.

The firm offers a wide range of property management services, with considerable resources and expertise across all stages of the property lifecycle—from acquisition to development, construction, ongoing management and maintenance.

They have an impressive team on board of highly skilled, and experienced, construction managers and consultants who prioritize customer satisfaction when executing construction projects.

With their extensive experience, KH Property can offer innovative solutions that take the client’s preferences and input into consideration throughout the entire process. All their residential and commercial construction projects follow rigid organizational guidelines, which enables them to reach completion in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

“When you think of construction in New York City, you probably imagine burly guys in hard hats,” said a spokesperson for KH Property Consultants. “We’re woman-owned, which takes some people by surprise. But, believe me, our track record shows you don’t have to be a man to deliver excellence in property and construction management in New York. That’s a myth.”

KH Property Consultants’ knowledge and services enable investors to realize the maximum potential returns on a given piece of property. Residential and commercial property owners, and developers, can benefit from the professional insight and flexibility the company has to offer. Its team of expert project managers can conduct bank inspections and arrange loans, as well as manage budgets and payments. They can manage all the extensive, sometimes confusing, documentation involved in the construction and property development process. The firm ensures that contractors comply with all building and state regulations. With any project, KH Property will offer solutions that help their clients get significant returns on the property they invest in.

“Developing, or as we often see in New York, re-developing, a property can be an immensely complex and bewildering process,” the spokesperson added. “Even smart people can get disoriented and lose money or fail to reap the best possible gains from their investment. We solve this problem. We take the headaches away from you.”

About KH Property Consultants

KH Property Consultants is a woman-owned, one-stop construction and property management solution for any task A-Z. They develop properties for new construction, remodels, renovations, and building alterations. KH Consultants helps clients find loans and refinance at the best possible rates. They also prepares all documentation for lenders throughout the financing stages. Additionally, the firm is experienced in marketing vacant residential units for owners. And they don’t stop there! For more information on every available service offered by KH Property Consultants, please visit their website, or contact via email at Karen@khpropertyconsultants.com

Contact

Name: Karen Hinnaoui

Email: Karen@khpropertyconsultants.com

Organization: KH Property Consultants

Address: 240 North Henry Street, Suite 1, Brooklyn, NY, 11222

Phone: (347) 300-8346

Website: https://www.khpropertyconsultants.com/