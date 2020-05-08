Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder Officially Launched via Apple AR

Lamborghini Huracan EVO (Photo Credits: Lamborghini)

San Francisco: Luxury automobile manufacturer Lamborghini on Thursday unveiled its new Huracan EVO RWD Spyder sports car on Thursday, using Apple's AR Quick Look technology. According to news portal Carscoop, the new model will cost $229,428 in the US and 175,838 euros in Europe. Automobile Firms Face Tough Time Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Poor Sales Expected to Continue in First Half of Current Fiscal Year.

"The Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder doubles the driving fun, delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside," Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said in a statement.

The sports car features an electrically folding fabric roof that can lower within 17 seconds while the car is moving at speeds of up to 31mph. The car takes its power from aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine which aims to take 3.5 seconds to reach 0 to 100 km/h and can reach a top speed of 324 km/h. The car's aluminum and thermoplastic resin body sits on a lightweight hybrid chassis in aluminum and carbon fiber, with a dry weight of 1,509 kg and a weight-to-power ratio of 2.47 kg/hp.

It has a front/rear weight distribution of 40/60, with double wishbone suspension with overlapped quadrilaterals and passive shock absorbers, providing optimized driver feedback.

"The driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini's engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimized, while enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that only open-top driving provides," Lamborghini added.

"Apple and Lamborghini share a great passion for design and innovation. We are excited to support the launch of the new Lamborghini with Apple's augmented reality technology, so that their fans around the world can experience it from the safety of their own homes," said Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.