Considering the reopening of schools in Karnataka, Nafih Mohammed Naser, a child rights activist has asked the government authorities to reserve beds for children below the age of 18 years in all the government and private hospitals in the state.

From January 01 onwards, schools were opened for Class 10 and 12 students after a gap of nearly 10 months. Whereas the students from class 6-9 are only called for the Vidyagama programme. Despite the falling number of COVID positive cases, the experts and civil society members have been expressing concerns about the saftey and well being of the children. The parents being asked to take responsibility for the safety of the children by the private schools has caused resentment among the parents of the school going students.

Nafih in a public statement said, "Little preparedness can help in protecting the life and well-being of kids.

The resentment of some of the parents is justified. The schools should own their responsibility. I understand the importance of education for the young kids and hence I urge the government to take all possible precautionary mesaures if there is any spread of coronavirus among children in any particular school"

He further added, “The government should reserve some beds in every hospital of the state exclusively for the children below the age of 18 years. Precaution is always better than cure. Hence, it is wise to act in a timely manner.”