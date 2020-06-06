Meet Chris Nathaniel, Founder of NVA Sports & Entertainment Group – One of the World’s Leading Talent Management Agencies

Chris Nathaniel

With clients from the UK's former prime minister Tony Blair, to athletes and sports legends like Usain Bolt and music heavyweights from Jay Z to Usher - NVA Sports & Entertainment Group has quickly made a name for itself among the world’s elite for talent management.

Founded by Chris Nathaniel and Paul Boadi in their 20’s, NVA now has offices in the heart of London where they do business with the likes of Amber Rose, Nick Cannon, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Diddy, Samuel Eto’o.

Chris Nathaniel and his team have now also dominated the sports talent market, with NVA Sports & Entertainment Group recently closing a deal to be the UK representative of American boxing icon, Deontay Wilder. When asked about tips for success in the industry Nathaniel says to “follow your own path with focus, patience and keeping good company”.

Chris went on to explain that “ it took years of determination and hard work, building relationships and doing amazing work for clients to get to the point that we’re globally known for what we do. There is no quick win in this industry, it’s about being consistent with innovative, high-quality work, and that’s what NVA Sports & Entertainment Group is all about”.

NVA Sports and Entertainment Group is now set to continue leading the industry in 2020 with its ability to innovate and find solutions, despite COVID-19 already destroying and closing the doors for hundreds of talent agencies worldwide. Chris says that: “for us, it’s about seeing the other opportunities out there. With physical events and ticket sales dropping due to the current health crisis, we’re focusing more on digital strategy and innovation for our clients”.

With NVA Sports & Entertainment Group continuing to grow it’s dominance in the industry and sign tier 1 talent, Nathaniel’s ambitions keep growing too: “My motivation is based on wanting to create a legacy for young people. I want them to feel that they can say ‘I can do this’. NVA Sports & Entertainment Group’s strategy that has helped them achieve success can be boiled down to a few key learnings -- add value and work hard. With this in mind, Nathaniel explains that they choose their clientele very carefully, “I’m very specific about the talent I take on. I only take on talent I think I can improve. I don’t just want to be a passenger I want to bring added value to my clients”.

For budding talent looking to get into the industry, Nathaniel says that it’s important you’re in it for the right reasons and genuinely enjoy it, “I don’t really see what I do as a job. I’m in the fortunate position where I do not have to play the lottery game which a lot of agents have to; they often have to sign 100 players and see which ones stick. The key thing for young people who wish to replicate what I do is having a clear vision of what you want to do. You’ve got to be tenacious through thick and thin too”. Nathaniel goes on to explain that “Young people will say it’s hard to get involved but no one opened any doors for me. It has been about my own vision and working out how I can penetrate the business. You’ve got to make things happen - it’s not good enough to just have wishes and wants.”