It's almost a dream come true for an author, if a Bollywood Superstar expresses his desire to be a part of the film based on your book. Actor Rajkummar Rao who attended the launch of 'Neelkanth' by IRS Officers, Satyam Srivastava and Rajeev Garg in Title Waves Bandra; Mumbai, expressed his wish to be a part of a film based on the book. He further added that he is always in search of good stories and Neelkanth’s storyline has excited him a lot as an actor. Neelkanth: Truth, Lies, Deceit & Murder is a fast-paced crime-mystery-thriller which has been published by Leadstart Publishing.

Satyam Srivastava and Rajeev Garg are engineers who were batch mates during their training period of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) and now, they both them work as IRS officers, praising them for managing their busy schedules for writing the book, Rao said, “Both of them are civil servants, so it feels nice to see that apart from doing their job they are following their passion of writing. I am sure it was tough for them because they told me that they used to write drafts of the book in the middle of daily travelling, so hats off to their passion. It’s a mystery thriller about a cop in Delhi, so the concept of this book itself excited me a lot. After knowing both of them and after knowing its basic storyline, I am looking forward to reading it.”

Rao also spoke about the importance of patience in an actor’s life at the event, he said, “Acting’s second name is waiting. When you come to Mumbai, you are waiting to get the right opportunity to work in films. When you get films, then you wait while the cameraman, director and light men are setting up the scene, so you have to have patience in your life because there is no other option than that. It has become a part of my life, so I have made peace with it.”

Sharing his feeling after Rao came to book launch event, Rajeev Garg said, “It was difficult for us to think that Rajkummar Rao will come for our book launch event but I am glad that he accepted the invitation very humbly and gracefully, so we both are very grateful to him.”

Satyam Srivastava added, “I was shocked when I heard that Rajkummar Rao agreed to come to this event. It was like a dream come true moment for us. We are humbled that he came and it was a very nice experience interacting with him.”

After Rajkummar Rao said that he would like to be a part of the film which will be based on Neelkanth, Malini Nair, Executive Director, Leadstart says about the book, "Neelkanth is a fast-paced thriller with a unique storyline and very interesting characters. We are already in talks with a few production houses and OTT platforms for screen adaptation of Neelkanth."