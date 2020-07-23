Netzwerk Academy has been named among the top Academies for providing training on Data science, Artificial Intelligence and 4 other software technologies. Constant efforts to build the best training methodologies has helped 1000s of students to equip the latest skillsets of the trending fields such as data science, artificial intelligence, analytics and python development.

Netzwerk academy started in July 2018, has constantly updated the curriculum to suit the industry standards and needs. The academy has come up with one of the best training methods which includes live webinar sessions, weekly doubt and assessment sessions, practical implementation on cloud as well as on-premise GPU’s. Understanding the needs of industry where most students who learn data science & AI lack the practical skills, with Netzwerk Academy’s offline workshops for practical implementation at their well-equipped AI labs will make student industry ready. The workshops are being set up at several cities in India in next 5 months.

Another course python development which is among the highest paid jobs, the course structure was designed consulting experts and getting the best in market trainers to handle the concepts. Academy has trained about 200+ students for several positions like SDET, Full stack developer etc.

Reputation of the company is not just because of the course and infrastructure, netzwerk academy has one of the best trainers from various reputed companies, institutions who constantly make sure that the students are on par with the latest technology. The trainers make sure that every student is understanding the concepts thoroughly and all the trainers have good rapport with the students. Regular assessments of students are conducted through live assessment and doubt sessions to understand each student.

Students have built the trending projects which includes face mask detection, social distancing, many more which proves how well students have equipped the skills. The major problem which a non-technical student faces is in programming concepts and here the academy students say that the teaching method was so clean and clear that, programming was a cakewalk for all. Every student here has mastered all the concepts which seemed impossible to complete at the beginning. This was possible because of regular presentations, assignments and constant support from the trainers at every stage.

CEO of Netzwerk academy, Akash Kulkarni says, he came up with the idea of Netzwerk academy after doing a lot of market research and understanding the gaps in current trainings. He wanted to deliver the best and he is consistently on it.

Placements: With his longer vision on providing employment to the students, he has set up a dedicated placement assistance team which works round the clock to hunt jobs across the globe. Netzwerk Academy currently has basic data science, advanced data science, python development and few other courses. The company is planning to extend near future, and he is yet to disclose further plans.