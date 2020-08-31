Y. Daher recently announced the release of his latest novel, Raw Kingdom: Buried in the Dust. This opening installment in a five-part series closely follows the release of Raw Kingdom: Prelude, which first introduces readers to Daher’s incredible, and menacing, world. Daher was inspired to write the Raw Kingdom series after being apart from the African diaspora and wishing to connect with his roots.

Raw Kingdom: Buried in the Dust is a powerful coming-of-age story that recounts the journey of eighteen-year-old Khadir Daher as he struggles to navigate the world’s most mysterious and hostile nation: the African country of Djadzele. Khadir, who craves adventure and a chance to see the world, is disappointed when his father sends him to Djadzele to connect with his family’s cultural heritage. Instead, Khadir stumbles upon a long-hidden secret and learns that sometimes curiosity does more than just kill the cat.

Individuals of any age and background will enjoy Daher’s simple language, suspenseful plots, and evocative settings. Readers will quickly empathize with Daher’s relatable and resourceful protagonist. From car chases to narrow escapes, Raw Kingdom: Buried in the Dust keeps the audience guessing about Khadir’s next move as he fights to survive in the outskirts of Djadzele.

Y. Daher was born in Toronto to Djiboutian parents. He draws upon these influences in his work, blending his passion for storytelling with his Djiboutian background. In 2020, Daher’s blog was featured by Feedspot as a top website to follow for fans of African literature. Daher cites Don McGregor, Yaa Gyasi, and Uwem Akpan as some of his creative influences.

Aside from penning novels, Daher is also the founder of Daher Publications. He can be found online at www.dahersworld.com or on Facebook as Daher Publications. Raw Kingdom: Buried in the Dust and Raw Kingdom: Prelude are available for purchase on Amazon.com and Lulu.com. Sequels are currently in development.