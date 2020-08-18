Really Rio is an upcoming artist from the Bay area. He figured out a side hustle that is much better than being in the streets. His side hustle includes breeding high end "Exotic French Bulldogs".

He owns a kennel called luxury franchise and has made a lot of money selling Exotic French Bulldogs. He started out with just one dog that he paid $1,000 for and that single dog has made him over $30,000 in one year.

Really Rio was always into dogs but saw a great investment opportunity. He currently has 4 dogs and he loves them like they were his children.

Follow Really Rio on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/really__rio/

Check out his songs on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1OVAxdktJeqjbepoqzP5q7?si=q5uG5ls3SX-8IXTgdc8yjA