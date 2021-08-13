New Delhi: Vinod K. Dasari has resigned as the CEO of Royal Enfield and the Executive Director on the board of Eicher Motors with effect from Friday, August 13. B. Govindarajan will take on the responsibility of leading Royal Enfield. Effective August 18, he will be inducted as a Wholetime Director on the Board of Eicher Motors Ltd and will take on as Executive Director - Royal Enfield. Govind has been the Chief Operating Officer at Royal Enfield since 2013. Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.37 Lakh Units of Meteor 350, Classic 350 & Bullet 350 Bikes Due To Ignition Coil Issue.

"It has been a very memorable ride over the last 2 years and more at Royal Enfield. From navigating through an unprecedented pandemic, to launching several digital oriented solutions, from growing non-motorcycle revenues, to expanding substantially outside India, we've had an amazing journey as an organization, and I am happy to have been a part of this" Vinod Dasari said.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd said: "Vinod has made significant contributions to the organization. Right from his unwavering focus on customer facing digital properties, to driving network expansion, to building several new service and solutions oriented initiatives, he has helped the company take giant steps forward. He also very ably led the company through tough and unprecedented times over the last year and half."

In a regulatory filing, Eicher Motors said that Dasari's decision to move is with an intention to dedicate time and energy to pursue his personal passion and ambition in affordable healthcare. He recently set up and inaugurated a not-for-profit hospital in Chennai, and intends to commit his time towards the cause of building affordable and accessible healthcare facilities.

