Tata Motors, the Indian carmaker will finally unveil the Altroz iTurbo Petrol today in the Indian market. The car will be introduced as the turbocharged version of the Altroz. The company has already started the production of the iTurbo and the car was spotted at the plant. The company has been teasing the car on its official YouTube, other social media handles. The carmaker will be streaming the event via zoom. Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Mechanically, the iTurbo Petrol is expected to come with the same 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that powers Tata's sub-compact SUV- Nexon. The engine will generate a power of 108bhp and 140Nm of peak torque coupled with a 5-speed manual and DCT transmission. The car's overall design will be identical to that of the regular model and it might be offered with a new colour option.

Ignite your passion for driving and turbocharge through every adventure with #AltroziTurbo. #TheGoldStandard of hatchbacks wishes you and your loved ones on the occasion of Lohri, Pongal, Makarsankranti. pic.twitter.com/hNAXM3qRdf — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) January 12, 2021

According to the leaked Altroz iTurbo Brochure, the car will be available across three trim levels - XT, XZ, XZ+ and sport a light grey interior. Other features of the car might include a 7-inch touchscreen display, voice commands, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights. For safety, the car will come equipped with cruise control, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and cornering stability control. More details of upcoming Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol will be revealed during the unveiling.

