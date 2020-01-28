Tata Nexon EV will be available across all Tata Motors dealerships from today onwards. Here are the variant wise prices of Tata Nexon EV-XM - Rs 13.99 LakhXZ+ - Rs 14.99 LakhXZ+ LUX - Rs 15.99 LakhAll Prices are Ex-showroom India Tata Motors has officially launched the all-new Nexon EV in India with an introductory price of Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will be offering differentiated and personal buying experience along with hassle free service support with the new Nexon EV. The all-new Tata Nexon EV gets 35 connected car features ensuring seamless experience for the customers. The EV is offered in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Tata Nexon EV will be offered with 8 years warranty for battery and powertrain. Also, the battery gets IP67 certification making it waterproof and dustproof. Powered by Ziptron technology, the Tata Nexon EV comes with a range of 312 km. It is also claimed to hit 100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. The all-new Tata Nexon EV comes loaded with new features, bold and stylish exteriors, plush and premium interiors, high voltage Ziptron powertrain. Dubbed as India's own Electric SUV, the Tata Nexon EV was officially unveiled last month in India. Tata Motors will be launching four new products under its EV range of products which will include hatchback and sedan. These products will be introduced in next 24 months. Mr. N Chandrasekaran says shifting to electric vehicles is all about the ecosystem which requires infrastructure and better battery packs. Taking these into consideration, Tata Motors have developed a whole ecosystem.

Tata Nexon EV is all set to make its India debut today at an event in Mumbai. The car maker will be officially announcing the prices for its second electric vehicle, Nexon EV. The electric vehicle is based on Tata's most popular compact SUV - Nexon that was introduced in India last week. Now, the car maker will be rolling out the Nexon EV to strengthen its electric portfolio. Tata Motors' newest electric vehicle will be made available in three trim levels - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm IST onwards, which can be watched Live here. Tata Nexon EV Launching Today in India; Watch Live Streaming of Tata Motors' Second Electric Vehicle Launch Event

Based on the Impact Design 2.0 language, the

the electric vehicle gets a sporty appeal underlined by central grille with signature tri-arrows, signature Humanity Line and more. On the inside, the EV will get leather seats, automatic headlamps, electric sunroof, automatic climate control along with 35 smart connectivity features. Mechanically, the Nexon EV will come equipped with an AC motor that draws power from a 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery. The battery pack gets IP67 certification against water and dust.

The motor is capable of making 127bhp and 245Nm of power figures. The vehicle is claimed to hit three-figure mark in just 9.9 seconds. The car maker will also be offering fast charging option on the vehicle which can fully charge the battery pack in an hour. Coming to the prices, Tata Motors will be looking to keep the prices competitive, which could be between Rs 15 lakh to 17 lakh (ex-showroom). More details about the Nexon EV will be revealed at the launch event.