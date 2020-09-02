In a bid to make the Nexon subcompact SUV more accessible to the customers in India, Tata Motors on Wednesday officially launched a new variant of the SUV. Launched with a starting price of Rs. 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Nexon XM(S) variant will be made available in a total of 4 versions to choose from. The variant will be offered in both petrol and diesel versions. Also, the buyers can choose the variant with manual or automatic transmissions. The petrol automatic XM(S) variant of the SUV is priced at Rs. 8.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Nexon EV SUV Launched in India With Starting Price of Rs 13.99 Lakh; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The newly launched Nexon XM(S) variant also gets other features such as steering mounted controls, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers.

Tata Nexon XM (S) Launched in India (Photo Credits: Tata Motors Cars)

It's time to take every experience of yours to a new level and truly discover the #NexLevel just like @klrahul11. The All New Nexon XM(S) launches today with class-lead Electric Sunroof, Auto Headlamps & more. Bookings open- https://t.co/gvK3d2Aghx#AllNewNexon #XMS #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/hxGPNJsEme — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) September 2, 2020

It also borrows other features from the XM version such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), projector headlamps with LED DRLs, driver and front passenger airbags, Hill Hold Control, ConnectNext Infotainment System by Harman and Multi-Drive modes and more. The carmaker is offering a range of features on this variant to make it a compelling package.

Under the hood, the Nexon SUV is available with a choice of BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol is a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron unit that produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of power figures. The oil burner, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine capable of 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed AMT.

Available in both petrol and diesel, the Nexon will come with two transmission options - Manual and AMT. Detailed prices are as below:

Petrol Diesel XM (S) Manual 8.36 Lakhs 9.70 Lakhs XMA (S) AMT 8.96 Lakhs 10.30 Lakhs

