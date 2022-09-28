Tata Motors has officially launched the Tiago EV today in India starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago EV is India's most affordable electric vehicle and is the fourth model in the electric vehicle segment. Bookings for the Tiago EV will start on October 10, 2022. Customers can book their car by paying a booking amount of Rs 21,000 via any authorised Tata Motors dealerships or on the website. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in January 2023. Tata Motors To Launch Tiago EV Later This Month.

Tiago EV is based on Ziptron technology. In terms of design, the Tiago EV comes with a blue trim on the front grille, fog lamp housing, EV badging on the front fenders, new alloy wheels and more.

Tata Tiago EV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

It will be offered in two battery packs - a 19.2 kWh and a 24 kWh battery pack. The former battery pack variants come with a 3.3 kW AC charger, whereas the latter battery pack variants pack a 7.2 kW AC charger.

Tata Tiago EV (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The 19.2 kWh battery pack will provide the car with a range of 250 km on a single charge, while the 24 kWh battery pack will offer a range of 315 km. On the inside, Tata Tiago EV comes loaded with a touchscreen infotainment system, electric ORVMs, cruise control, push-button start/stop, leatherette seats, auto headlamps and more.

