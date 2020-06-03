The Success Story of Mohit Churiwal, a 16 Year Old From Surat

Mohit Churiwal

While others were busy worrying about their results and other important entrance exams like any other student of age sixteen,there is this one guy whose plans were entirely different. We are talking about Mohit Churiwal , a sixteen years old guy who is known for his hard-work. He belongs to Surat situated in Gujarat and he comes from a family where his father is a businessman and his mother is a homemaker. The professional journey of his life started at the age of fifteen when he started working for a website called Instamax. They hired him to do the backend work for their website and since he believes in dedication, he did an excellent job and thus they promoted him. That's when he realised he didn't want to work under someone and that realisation changed his life.

Mohit and his friends started working on the idea of creating their own News website which is called as Maharashtra Republic. He decided to take risk and work hard and that's when he started his company "MaxternMedia" which had around more than fifty clients in its very first day. He has also started his own Blog Website which is MaxternMedia.com, which generally posts about different influencers and it also provides other information. The best part about it is that it attracted more than fifty thousand audience on its very first month. He also handles social media pages like "Time 4 Knowledge"," Fact Run", "The Dazzling Facts", "Logic Detector" and "Fact Gyan" which has an active audience. Not only that he also has a great amount of fan following which shows that he is getting all the love he surely deserves. He amazes his follower by showcasing his skills on digital strategies and also by his remarkable content which he posts on his social media pages. Not only that he has also worked really hard for the promotions of app like RozDhan and Vigo on Instagram.

At this point of life he is really successful,but life didn't hand it to him on a silver platter. He had to go through a lot. In the year 2017 he started his YouTube channel called "Tutorial Mohit" which got suspended due to policy violation. He refused to give up and started his own social media page named as "Updated_Facts". But life had some other things instored for him since his page got hacked leaving him to his own misery. So even though life has never been easy for him ,he refused to give up and that is the reason he is successful today. His only advice to his fan is "Deal with your problems instead of worrying about it" and that's something we should all learn.