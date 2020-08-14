Any landscaping renovation project can turn out to be a pretty big endeavour for any homeowner. So when it comes to finding a landscaping contractor for your project, you need to make sure you do your homework to ensure that you are going with a reliable and trusted company.

The trick for homeowners is: how do they find the right company for them, their home and their project. Luckily, there are many simple things any homeowner can do scrutinize a company and discover whether or not the company can help with your project. So, without further ado, here are some tips for finding the right landscaping contractor:

Start a List

The first thing you’ll want to do is start looking for landscaping companies on Google. It’s a good idea to make a list of 4 - 6 companies that you will look into. Here’s a pro tip: open up different tabs for each company that you will look into so you can easily compare things like reviews, projects, etc between the companies you’re looking at.

Make Sure They Service Your Area

Once you have your companies, you should first make sure that they will come to your area to work. Look at their About page or their Service Areas page to get an idea of where they operate.

Check Their Google Reviews

Once you confirm that the companies will work in your area, you should then check their Google reviews. But don’t just look at the average rating. You should actually read the reviews, both the good and the bad. It is important to get a good idea of how the company’s past customers feel about their service and products.

Review the Company’s Projects/Portfolio

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this is definitely true in the landscaping world. That is why you should make the time to peruse the company’s portfolio of completed projects to get a good sense of the quality of the company’s work.

Make Sure the Company Has the Right Certificates/Licenses

This is something that is usually displayed somewhere on the company’s website (either on the homepage or the about page). If you don’t see it, then you can always call the company and ask.

Collect Estimates

One thing that many landscaping contractors will offer is free, in-home estimates. You should use this to your advantage. Collect quotes to find one that works well within your budget.