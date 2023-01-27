New Delhi, January 27 : The popular Toyota Innova Crysta premium MPV had to make way for the new generation Innova Hycross. However, the Innova Crysta has returned with a refresh post its short hiatus from the Indian car market.

The Innova Crysta is now available only in its diesel avatar with a manual transmission. Let us take a look at the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta and all that has changed now. Honda City Facelift Expected Launch in India by March; Find Styling, Features and Specs Details Here.

Toyota Innova Crysta – Specifications and Updates :

The Toyota Innova Crysta will be offered in only its Innova diesel-manual powertrain.

The vehicle will be available in the same four trim models as before, namely – G, Gx, Vx, and Zx.

Toyota India has started accepting bookings for the new refreshed Innova Crysta for an advanced token amount of Rs 50,000.

Under the hood, the Crysta has retained its 2.4-litre diesel unit, most likely with adherence with the upcoming emission norms mated to a five-speed manual transmission, while the six-speed automatic transmission is discontinued. The engine used to generate 150PS and 343Nm, but the figures might be slightly different in the updated model.

The Crysta is now positioned as the comparatively affordable alternative to the recently launched Hycross, although its new price details are not yet revealed.

The Innova Crysta has returned with a cosmetic update. It has got a restyled front fascia with more stylish and bolder styling cues.

The new Crysta also gets a handful of new features which include an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and automatic AC with rear vents.

The safety features of the vehicle include seven airbags, vehicle stability control, hill assist and front and rear parking sensors among others.

The 2023 Innova Crysta now comes in five colours - Attitude Black, Superwhite, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver and Avant Garde Bronze.

The premium MPV comes in a 7-seat configuration as standard, but the G, Gx and Vx variants also offer an eight-seater layout option. Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Maruti Suzuki Gypsy; Top Three Differences Between the Two Off-Roaders.

The Toyota Innova Crysta 2023 diesel-only model is likely to be priced in a range of around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), which would be more expensive than the base petrol variant of the new Innova Hycross. The Crysta will be more affordable than most of the other Hycross hybrid variants.

