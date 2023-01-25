New Delhi, January 25 : Maruti Suzuki officially launched the much awaited 5-door Jimny SUV in India at the Auto Expo 2023. This is making a lot of hard-core SUV aficionados heave a sigh of relief, saying that the Gypsy has finally returned.

While, the discontinued Maruti Suzuki Gypsy had an iconic position in our country and is still dearly missed, its descendent the fourth-generation Jimny is a better global SUV, which brings along with it the right mix of mean and modern. So, here, we are looking at the three primary differences between the mean dirt beaters from the house of Maruti Suzuki. Read on. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Receives Over 5,000 Bookings; Find Out Specs, Features and Expected Launch Date Here.

Jimny Vs Gypsy - 3 Primary Differences :

Jimny Vs Gypsy : Dimensions

The Jimny is 3,985mm in legth against the Gypsy’s length of 4,010mm, while the Gypsy is also taller at 1,845mm/1,875mm compared against the Jimny’s height of 1,720mm. This makes the Jimny slightly shorter than the Gypsy in length as it’s a sub-4 metre compact SUV, but this gives it tax benefits meant for small cars. Moreover, the Jimny beats the Gypsy with its 1,645mm width and 2,590mm wheelbase against the Gypsy’s 1,540mm and 2,375mm, respectively. This means, the Jimny offers better interior space.

Jimny Vs Gypsy : Design

The latest generation Jimny encompasses the essence of its predecessors, including the original Gypsy, but has mixed this with a contemporary sharper styling. From the front grille to the round headlights to the horizontal slits on the bonnet, all have been inspired from the previous Jimny models, including the Gypsy.

However, apart from the modern look and other styling cues, the most important design change on the latest Jimny is the presence of rear doors for the first time. Also, while the Gypsy was available with a soft top and hard plastic top roof options, the Jimny comes only with a regular hard metal roof top. Kia EV9 Flagship Electric SUV US Price and Specs Leaked Way Ahead of Global Launch; Read All Details Here.

Jimny Vs Gypsy : Powertrain

The Jimny is far better compared against its predecessor Gypsy when it comes to the powertrain. The Jimny gets powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine offering a max power of 105PS and 134.2Nm of peak torque; while the Gypsy packed in a 1.3-litre petrol engine generating 81PS and 103Nm. The Jimny gets a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission options, while the Gypsy got only a manual gearbox. However, both are true-blue off-roaders and thus, both get a four-wheel drivetrain system with a low ratio gearbox.

The above are the primary three differences between the old and the new Maruti Suzuki hard-core SUV models. With the launch of the Jimny, Maruti Suzuki again has an off-roader in its portfolio. Maruti Suzuki Jimny goes up against the Mahindra Thar off-roader and is expected to go on sale in India soon with an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

