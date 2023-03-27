New Delhi, March 27 : Japanese auto giant Toyota has quite recently introduced its Innova Hycross and Hyryder SUV models in India, which are gaining momentum in their popularity. However, given the stiff competition in the Indian SUV segment, Toyota is planning to expand its SUV lineup in the country,

Hence, Toyota is working towards launching at least three new SUV models to grab a fair chunk of the highly profitable SUV pie in the in the Indian automotive market. Let’s take a brief look at the upcoming SUVs from Toyota. April Car Launches in India: From Maruti Suzuki FRONX to Lamborghini Urus S, 5 New Cars Coming Next Month.

Upcoming New Toyota SUVs in India :

1. Toyota's FRONX-Based SUV Coupe

First up is the upcoming Toyota SUV Coupe, which is still known by its codename A15. This product is the result of Toyota’s partnership with Maruti Suzuki and is going to be based on the soon to launch Maruti FRONX crossover model. However, it is expected to get completely different exterior styling, which will draw inspiration from the Toyota Yaris Cross. This new Toyota SUV coupe will be available in two petrol engine options empowered by Suzuki's mild hybrid technology. The new Toyota SUV coupe is likely to hit the Indian market during the Indian festive season this year. Mercedes-Benz All-New Rugged Baby G-Class SUV on the Anvil; Find All Key Details Here.

2. Toyota Corolla Cross-Based Full-Sized SUV

Toyota has been speculated to be working on a 3-row SUV for India that is based on the global Corolla Cross. This new full-sized SUV is reportedly going to share the underpinnings with the Innova Hycross, that is the TNGA-C platform. Post its India launch, this new SUV will be locking its horns with the likes of the Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700.

The SUV is expected to come with a long wheelbase of 2,850mm to be a spacious SUV and share its petrol engines also with the Hycross, one of which will be endowed with the self-charging strong hybrid technology of the company.

3. Toyota Fortuner Next Generation

Last, but definitely not the least upcoming SUV that is going to launch in India is the next-gen model of the highly popular Toyota Fortuner. The next-gen Fortuner is scheduled to have its world premiere sometime in 2024, and would come to India sometime early in 2025. The all-new Fortuner will flaunt a radical new styling, overhauled cabin design as well as a new engine option. The brand’s latest TNGA-F architecture will underpin the Fortuner which will also underpin the Land Cruiser and other new SUV ranges. The all-new Fortuner will also pack in a new diesel engine with mild hybrid tech and an integrated starter generator.

