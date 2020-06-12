Triumph Motorcycles, an iconic British premium brand on Friday officially launched the all-new Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black motorcycles in India. The company has launched the T100 Black and T120 Black motorcycles in India at Rs 8.87 lakh and Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Inspired by the legendary 1959 Bonneville, both the bikes set a new benchmark in classic motorcycles with a significantly higher level of finish, beautifully authentic detailing, and standard of equipment. The Bonneville T100 Black is offered in two body colours - Jet Black & Matt Black whereas the Bonneville T120 Black comes in Jet Black & Matt Graphite shades. 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Motorcycle Officially Launched; Priced in India at Rs 11.13 Lakh.

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Black sports matte black finish or jet black finish over its parts and body panels. It gets fully black components including wheel rims, a twin skin peashooter exhaust in a matt black finish, and blacked-out engine covers for a truly unique look.

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black Motorcycle Launching In India on June 12 (Photo Credits: Triumph Motorcycles)

On the other hand, the new Bonneville T120 Black flaunts more style and attitude with a sophisticated dark brown seat and all-black detailing on black rims, grab rail, exhaust, and engine finish.

Introducing a genuine motorcycle style icon-the Bonneville T120 Black. Moody, mean and full of attitude, the T120 Black has real pedigree, a unique blacked out presence, & the iconic character, quality, performance & capability of the T120. #T120Black #TheBlackIcons #ForTheRide pic.twitter.com/3GhhO1Eo81 — TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) June 12, 2020

The newly launched Triumph Bonneville T100 Black comes powered by a 900cc high torque, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. The unit is capable of churning out 55 PS of maximum power at 5,900 rpm against 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,200 rpm. It will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Feature-wise, the motorcycle will get ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, USB charging socket and other electronics and rider assist features.

Triumph Bonneville T120 Black Motorcycle Launching In India on June 12 (Photo Credits: Triumph Motorcycles)

On the other hand, the Bonneville T120 Black gets a bigger 1,200cc, twin-cylinder engine. It will be tuned to produce 80 PS @ 6,250 rpm with 107 Nm @ 4000 rpm. The unit will be clubbed to a 6-speed transmission. The bike will be equipped with features like LED daytime running light, dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire, riding modes, traction control, heated grips, centre stand, and much more.

