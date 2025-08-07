New Delhi, August 7: Triumph Thruxton 400 is launched in India. Triumph Motocycles described the bike as "A modern expression of cafe racer performance and timeless racing style." Triumph Thruxton 400 price in India starts at INR 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). According to the company, the Thruxton 400's ride-by-wire throttle offers smooth and responsive power delivery and the integration of switchable traction control and ABS aims to boost rider confidence and control.

Triumph Thruxton 400 is offered in Lava red gloss, Phantom black, Metallic racing yellow, and Pearl metallic white. In a press release, Triumph Motocycles said, "The Thruxton 400 offers exceptional value to customers through its ownership proposition, including class-leading 10,000 miles (16,000km) service intervals and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty as standard." Tesla FSD Update: CEO Elon Musk Confirms New Full Self-Driving Model Trained on 10x Parametres Will Be Released by End of Next Month.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Specifications and Features

Thruxton 400 comes with an integrated LED headlight, a Monza-style fuel cap, and a USB-C charging port for added convenience. The bike is equipped with a classic analogue speedometer dial, integrated by an LCD display, which will show engine rpm, fuel level, and gear position. The bike is equipped with a single 300mm fixed disc with ABS at the front and a 230mm fixed disc with ABS at the rear.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is powered by a 398cc TR-Series engine that delivers 42 PS of power and 37.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres and a claimed fuel consumption rate of 3.7 litres per 100 km. The seat height is 795 mm, and it has a wheelbase of 1,376 mm. 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Here’s Everything to Know About New Sub-Compact SUV by Nissan.

Triumph Thruxton 400 Price in India and Booking Details

Triumph Thruxton 400 is launched in India at INR 2,74,137 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open across the country for those interested in owning the retro-styled cafe racer bike. Customers can book the bike by paying a token amount of INR 1,999 at authorised dealerships or the company’s official website.

